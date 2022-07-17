Detroit Tigers select Peyton Graham in 2nd Round of 2022 MLB Draft

After selecting 2B Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick in the opening round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Detroit Tigers have now made their second and final pick of the night.

With their second-round pick (No. 51 overall), the Tiger has selected SS Peyton Graham out of Oklahoma.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The 2022 MLB Draft for the Detroit Tigers

Here is what MLB.com had to say about Peyton Graham prior to the start of the draft.

Graham wasn’t a big-name recruit but made an immediate impact at Oklahoma, batting .358/.457/.612 with three homers and eight steals in 18 games during the truncated 2020 season. His numbers weren’t nearly as loud last year with the Sooners or in the Cape Cod League, but he heated up after a slow start in 2022 and could become the program’s first infielder ever selected in the first round. He helped Oklahoma to a second-place finish at the College World Series while becoming the first NCAA Division I player with 20 homers and 30 steals in a season since Texas Tech’s Josh Brady in 2004.

Though Graham has good feel for the barrel, he struggled at the beginning of this season when he became too aggressive with his right-handed swing and didn’t make consistent contact against anything beyond fastballs. He made adjustments in the final three months, doing a better job of staying back on breaking pitches and understanding that his combination of bat speed and projectable strength will allow him to develop into a solid power hitter without swinging for the fences. He’s also a plus runner who’s dangerous on the bases.

Graham has drawn some comparisons to Brian Anderson and his defensive versatility adds to his appeal. His quickness, reliable hands and strong arm make him an average defender at shortstop, where he moved this season, and solid at third base, where he spent his first two years at Oklahoma and likely will return in pro ball if he slows down as he matures physically. He might be able to handle second base at the next level and impressed scouts when he played the outfield in the Cape.

Nation, are you satisfied with this selection by the Detroit Tigers?

