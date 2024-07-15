in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Select SS Bryce Rainer with First Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Tigers lucked out and landed Bryce Rainer with the No. 11 overall pick

The Detroit Tigers drafted Bryce Rainer, a shortstop from Harvard-Westlake High School in California, with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Rainer, a left-handed hitter, was regarded as a rising prospect during the draft process and is known for his potential both at the plate and in the field.

Bryce Rainer’s Improved Offensive Potential

Rainer impressed scouts this spring by adding muscle and improving his swing, which has translated to increased offensive potential. “The word has been there’s a little bit too much swing and miss,” said a scout. However, Rainer addressed this issue with a focused off-season regimen, flattening his swing path to reduce strikeouts.

“The word has been there’s a little bit too much swing and miss,” Halpert said. “He took that to heart, and in the offseason before senior year, and throughout the fall and winter, he made that a top priority, that he’s going to flatten his path out, eliminate some swing and miss and continue to grow as a mindful hitter. This year was wild, just how much improvement he made in such a short period of time.”

Promising Approach and Defensive Versatility

Despite past struggles by the Tigers to develop offensive prospects, Bryce Rainer’s proactive approach to refining his technique is promising. His speed and lateral quickness may improve with professional conditioning, enhancing his defensive versatility. Currently, experts are divided on whether he will remain at shortstop or transition to third base due to his physical development.

Arm Strength and Positional Flexibility

Bryce Rainer’s arm strength, a remnant of his pitching background, supports the possibility of a position shift if necessary. Ranked as the 10th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, FanGraphs, and Baseball America, Rainer’s addition is significant for the Tigers’ farm system.

