Well, the 2022 season has not gone as planned for the Detroit Tigers as they are currently 28-45 and 13 games out of first place in the American League Central. They are also 12 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. On the bright side, one of the most pleasant surprises for the Tigers in 2022 has been the performance of relief pitcher, Joe Jimenez.

With that being said, the assumption is the Tigers will sellers as the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches and it has been reported that the only player who is safe from being dealt is rookie Riley Greene.

In an article recently put out by Derick Hutchinson of ClickonDetroit.com, he suggests four hypothetical trades the Tigers could make at the deadline.

Detroit Tigers send Joe Jimenez to Giants in suggested trade

Once labeled the Tigers’ closer of the future, Joe Jimenez, who made the All-Start team in 2018, really struggled to find himself over the past three seasons, especially when it came to his control.

But Jimenez has really bounced back in 2022 and he is having a very good season for the Tigers. In fact, he is having such a good season that there is a very good chance that contending teams in need of bullpen help will be blowing up Al Avila‘s phone as the trade deadline approaches.

In his article, Hutchinson included a hypothetical trade that would send Jimenez to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for prospect Casey Schmitt.

Schmitt, who plays third base, is currently the No. 13 ranked player in the Giants Minor League system. He is considered to be a very good defensive third baseman and his power is starting to come around a bit as he currently has 12 home runs in 224 at-bats.

From ClickonDetroit:

Schmitt is a bit old for High-A, where he’s played all 63 games this season. He’s slashing .299/.371/.516 with 10 doubles, 12 homers and a manageable strikeout rate.

The offensive production is a bonus for Schmitt, who’s long been considered a defense-first third base prospect. A two-way player who also pitched in college, Schmitt fittingly has a strong arm to go with even better range at the hot corner.

Can he continue to hit in the upper minors? It’s impossible to know unless he’s given a chance. At 23 years old, the Tigers could send him to Erie or Toledo as a possible replacement-in-waiting for Jeimer Candelario, whose production has cratered in 2022.

Nation, would you make this deal if you are Al Avila, or do you see Joe Jimenez as part of the future plan?

