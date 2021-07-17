Detroit Tigers send pair of players to IL following win over Twins

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers started off the second half of their season with a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters that both Jose Urena and Niko Goodrum are headed to the IL.

In corresponding moves, Alex Lange and Victor Reyes are being called up for Game 2.

