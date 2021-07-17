Detroit Tigers send pair of players to IL following win over Twins

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers started off the second half of their season with a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters that both Jose Urena and Niko Goodrum are headed to the IL.

In corresponding moves, Alex Lange and Victor Reyes are being called up for Game 2.

Jose Ureña and Niko Goodrum both headed to injured list, manager A.J. Hinch said. Reliever Alex Lange and outfielder Victor Reyes will be called up for Game 2. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 17, 2021