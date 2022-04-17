Detroit Tigers series finale vs. Royals has been postponed, make up date announced

The Detroit Tigers would have been looking to win their first series of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals but the weather is not cooperating.

Just moments ago, it was announced that today’s game has been postponed.

The game will reportedly be made up on July 11.

Tigers and Royals game Sunday has been postponed. Make up date is July 11. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 17, 2022

Sannes’ Win Total Projections: 5 Bets to Make Based on Opening 2022 Win Totals

It’s a betting bonanza kind of week. We had the women’s basketball national championship last night with the men on tap Monday.

Then we sprint to Thursday with The Masters and MLB opening day at the same time.

But the NFL had to stick its snoot in the action, too.

Last Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook posted its first win totals for the 2022 season. As if there weren’t enough already on our plates.

We could ignore these for a bit until the non-NFL sports start to chill out. But then we’re missing out on — potentially — the softest numbers we’ll get all year. We want to pepper these before the market grinds them into efficiency.

As such, let’s run through just the spots where my numbers differ most from the market in order to pick off the biggest values. Then we can circle back and run through more bets later on.

Here are the five totals where my win total projections differ from the market by at least one win. As a note, I omitted the Seattle Seahawks over 5.5 (-130) because my numbers are currently assuming DK Metcalf will return. A trade there would make their projection much lower than its current mark of 6.7.

Rams Under 10.5 Wins (-135)

Ah, yes, betting against the defending Super Bowl champs. You massive fish. You dolt. You moron.

But here, a bet of the Los Angeles Rams under 10.5 wins is less about them and more about the teams they’ll face.

My numbers do view the Rams favorably. They’re within shouting distance of sixth in my power rankings, so if they were to add one more piece on offense, they’d be considered a legit Super Bowl contender.

But not only do they get the schedule of a divisional winner (meaning they’re paired with other divisional winners), they also have to face the AFC West. This upcoming year, they will face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all on the road. Those are three of the top four teams in my power rankings, and they’ll also face the fifth-place Los Angeles Chargers in a battle for LA.

I’ve got the Rams closer to 9.5 wins than 10.5. If this were just based on team strength, I’d view this market as being accurate. But once you account for the schedule, the under here is appealing even at heavy juice.

