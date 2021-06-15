Detroit Tigers set franchise record during win over Royals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers were able to take care of business at Kauffman Stadium Monday night against the Kansas City Royals, enjoying a 10-3 triumph to get back into the win column after getting swept by the White Sox.

However, in the process, they set a franchise record. Over the course of the night, they used a total of nine pitchers, including eight relievers.

Daniel Norris strikes out Hanser Alberto to complete a 10-3 Tigers win. Detroit used nine pitchers for 27 outs in a win for the first time in franchise history. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 15, 2021

Starter Matthew Boyd departed in the 3rd inning with arm soreness after 41 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of work.

Boyd was replaced by Joe Jimenez, who soon gave way to Alex Lange. However, Lange himself would leave the game with right shoulder discomfort after throwing 16 pitches. The Tigers would also use Jason Foley, Kyle Funkhouser, Buck Farmer, Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris.

Meanwhile, the Royals finished a mere 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers and Royals will play the sandwich game of their series on Tuesday night.