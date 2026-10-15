The Detroit Tigers have some serious questions to answer about their starting rotation heading into the 2027 season, and one intriguing possibility involves a pitcher who once dominated the American League Central.

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Former Cleveland Guardians ace and 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is approaching free agency, and Detroit could emerge as a potential landing spot for the 31-year-old right-hander. While there is no indication the Tigers have opened negotiations with Bieber, his combination of past success, recent injuries, and uncertain market value makes him the type of reclamation project president of baseball operations Scott Harris has pursued before.

And considering how Detroit’s 2026 season unfolded, taking a calculated gamble on Bieber might be worth exploring.

Shane Bieber Could Be an Intriguing Tigers Target

Bieber was once among baseball’s most dominant starting pitchers, winning the American League Cy Young Award unanimously in 2020 after posting an incredible 1.63 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.

However, injuries have prevented him from consistently performing at that level in recent seasons. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024, Bieber returned to the mound with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025 before enduring another injury-plagued campaign in 2026.

The veteran right-hander finished this season with a 5-2 record, 4.37 ERA, and 44 strikeouts over 55⅔ innings. His limited workload and declining strikeout production raise legitimate questions about what he can provide moving forward.

Despite those concerns, Bieber remains an interesting free-agent possibility. In a recent evaluation of Detroit’s offseason pitching options, Bieber was specifically identified among the veteran starters who could fit the Tigers’ approach to rebuilding pitchers’ value.

That doesn’t mean Detroit is actively pursuing him. It does, however, make Bieber a name worth monitoring as the offseason approaches.

Detroit Tigers Have a Major Rotation Problem

The Tigers entered 2026 with legitimate postseason expectations, but things unraveled during a disappointing 76-86 campaign. The departures of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the trade deadline only added to the questions surrounding Detroit’s pitching staff.

Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, and River Ryan are among the pitchers expected to compete for significant roles next season. However, counting on that group to carry Detroit back into postseason contention would involve considerable risk.

We recently examined why Detroit’s rotation depth becomes concerning beyond Troy Melton. Adding an experienced starter could give manager A.J. Hinch another option while allowing the organization’s younger pitchers to develop without being forced into uncomfortable roles.

That’s where Bieber becomes interesting.

If healthy, the former Cy Young winner could provide Detroit with a veteran presence capable of delivering quality starts while occasionally flashing the dominant form that once made him one of baseball’s best pitchers. If he struggles to stay healthy, however, the Tigers could find themselves dealing with another expensive pitching experiment.

Scott Harris Has a History of Taking These Chances

One reason Bieber makes sense as a hypothetical target is Detroit’s willingness to pursue pitchers looking to rebuild their value.

The Tigers successfully brought in Jack Flaherty and Michael Lorenzen in previous seasons, providing both pitchers with opportunities to improve their performance and strengthen their standing around baseball.

Bieber would represent a similar philosophy, although his recent medical history creates a different level of uncertainty.

In fact, Bieber addressed his approaching free agency in September while discussing the challenges of returning from multiple injuries. As detailed in his comments about entering the offseason market, the veteran called the coming market “kind of daunting” and said he has “no clue” what it will look like after spending much of the past several years managing injuries and rehabilitation.

For Detroit, the opportunity would be straightforward: sign a former elite pitcher at a price that reflects his recent struggles, then hope the organization’s pitching development staff can help him regain some of his previous effectiveness.

The Tigers would not need Bieber to recreate his remarkable 2020 season to make the gamble worthwhile. They would simply need him to remain healthy enough to become a dependable contributor in the middle of their rotation.

Would the Price Be Right for Detroit?

Money could ultimately determine whether Bieber becomes a realistic option.

The right-hander earned $16 million with Toronto in 2026 after exercising his player option, but his injury history and limited production could complicate his next contract negotiations. Teams will have to determine how much they are willing to guarantee a pitcher who has thrown relatively few innings over the past several seasons.

Detroit also has financial decisions involving several current pitchers, including Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen. We recently detailed the significant contract-option decisions facing Scott Harris, which could influence how aggressively the Tigers approach the free-agent market.

A shorter-term contract with performance incentives could potentially make Bieber more attractive, provided he is willing to accept that structure. Such an arrangement would allow Detroit to limit its financial exposure while giving Bieber an opportunity to reestablish his value.

The risk is obvious, but so is the potential reward. If Bieber approaches his former level of effectiveness, Detroit could acquire a valuable starting pitcher without committing the kind of money typically required for a frontline ace.

And for a team trying to contend while developing its next wave of young talent, that might be exactly the kind of offseason gamble worth considering.