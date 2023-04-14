Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Baez benched after a base running blunder

Tonight during the Detroit Tigers game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tigers Manager AJ Hinch benched Tigers Shortstop Javier Baez after he forgot how many out there were in the top of the second inning and would end up being doubled up at second base on a flyout. Hinch was seen talking to Baez after the inning and Baez was visibly frustrated untucking his jersey before walking down the tunnel to the clubhouse. The Tigers currently lead the Blue Jays 2-1.

Hinch has taken Baez out of the game. Presumably benching him for the baserunning and lack of hustle in the second inning — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 13, 2023

Key Points:

Javier Baez forgets home many outs there are in 2nd inning

Javier Baez benched by Aj Hinch

Tigers lead Toronto 2-1

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak and looking to snap that streak tonight in their final game against the Blue Jays. Javier Baez has struggled this season posting a slash line of .122/.182/.328 and tonight doesn't help his case. The benching also comes after AJ Hinch was visibly upset after last night's game with Matt Vierling not sliding into second base and Eric Haase making a base running mistake during their game against the Blue Jays that they lost in extra innings 4-3.

AJ Hinch absolutely hangs his team out to dry in the second half of this clip. Not even the vets are safe. pic.twitter.com/yZnyPgxeeM — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 13, 2023