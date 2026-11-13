The Detroit Tigers could be preparing to make another significant addition to their starting rotation this offseason. According to a new report from MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, Detroit is showing interest in former Chicago Cubs All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga.

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The 33-year-old left-hander is currently a free agent after spending the past three seasons with Chicago, and he could provide some much-needed experience behind Framber Valdez in Detroit’s rotation. With the Tigers looking to rebound from a disappointing 76-86 season, Imanaga is an intriguing name to watch.

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Showing Interest in Shota Imanaga

According to Morosi’s latest report, highlighted by MLB.com, the Tigers are among several teams exploring the possibility of signing Imanaga. Morosi reported Thursday that Detroit is interested in the Japanese left-hander as well as other free-agent starting pitchers.

“The Tigers are showing interest in LHP Shōta Imanaga, among other free-agent starting pitchers.”

The development is significant considering Detroit’s rotation underwent major changes during the 2026 season. The Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, while veteran Jack Flaherty is now a free agent.

According to Marissa Myers of TWSN, Imanaga could help stabilize the rotation while Detroit continues developing its younger pitchers. His experience and ability to handle a starter’s workload make him an attractive option, particularly with questions surrounding the innings limits of several young arms.

What Shota Imanaga Could Bring to Detroit

Imanaga made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2024 and immediately established himself as an effective starter, earning National League All-Star honors during his rookie season. Across his first three MLB campaigns, he recorded a 3.45 ERA in 86 starts.

During the 2026 season, Imanaga went 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts over 174⅓ innings in 32 starts. However, he also surrendered a career-high 35 home runs, which is a legitimate concern for a pitcher who relies heavily on command rather than overpowering velocity.

One of Imanaga’s biggest weapons is his splitter, which opponents struggled to handle throughout the season. According to the Yardbarker report, hitters batted just .195 in plate appearances ending with that pitch and missed on 41.4% of their swings against it.

Detroit’s spacious home ballpark could potentially help limit some of the home-run damage, although that would hardly eliminate the risk. Imanaga’s ability to generate swings and misses while consistently throwing strikes is what makes him an intriguing candidate.

Scott Harris Has Important Rotation Decisions Ahead

President of baseball operations Scott Harris has already made pitching a priority this offseason, and the reported interest in Imanaga suggests Detroit isn’t finished exploring its options. The Tigers previously identified Michael King as another potential rotation target, highlighting the club’s need for proven starting pitching.

Framber Valdez remains the most experienced member of Detroit’s rotation, while Troy Melton is coming off an encouraging 2026 campaign. The Tigers also have Jackson Jobe, River Ryan, and Keider Montero among their younger pitching options, but relying exclusively on those arms would carry considerable risk.

Detroit has already examined the need for additional rotation depth heading into the 2027 season. Adding a veteran like Imanaga could provide Harris with greater flexibility while allowing the organization to manage the development and workloads of its younger starters.

Of course, reported interest does not mean a deal is imminent, and there has been no confirmed agreement between the Tigers and Imanaga. But unlike a hypothetical free-agent fit, Morosi’s report indicates Detroit has expressed genuine interest in the former All-Star.

For Tigers fans hoping to see Harris aggressively improve the roster, this is certainly a name worth keeping an eye on.