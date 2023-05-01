Detroit Tigers show fight, come up short against Orioles in series wrap-up

The Detroit Tigers put up a strong fight against the Baltimore Orioles but were unable to clinch a victory in their seventh and final match-up of the season. Despite being down 4-0, the Tigers staged a comeback but ultimately lost 5-3. This marks the sixth time they have lost against the Orioles this season, with four of those losses being by two runs or less. And, not for nothing, they are currently 2-14 against the American League East and 8-3 against all other competition.

Why it matters:

The Tigers have been more competitive this season, much more recently than toward the beginning of the year. They are currently a -47 in run differential on the year but are 5-4 in one-run games. Their wins are definitely the product of close games – their largest margin of victory is only three runs. But, one thing that we are seeing from this team is players come into their own like Zach McKinstry, who has secured the lead-off spot and has done pretty well since being given a chance, hitting .294 with two doubles, two runs scored, and a stolen base since hitting at the top of the lineup.

Detroit Tigers By the Numbers:

The Orioles' right-hander Kyle Bradish was effectively suppressing the Tigers' offense for four innings with a mix of sliders, changeups, and curveballs off a 94-mph four-seam fastball.

In the fifth inning, Jake Rogers hit his third home run of the season, scoring two runs for the Tigers.

The Orioles secured their victory with a run in the eighth inning, a second straight home run from Jorge Mateo in as many games to put the Orioles over the top.

Against non-AL East teams, they are 8-3.

What they're saying:

On the competitive nature of the team:

“Definitely a little frustrating, I'm not going to lie,” said right fielder Matt Vierling. “But we're in almost every game we play. We are right there. At some point some balls are going to fall and other things will go our way. If anything, this shows a lot about our team. We're fighting. We're not giving in.”

On Spencer Turnbull's start:

“He's still stagnant whether it's rhythm or timing or delivery,” Hinch said. “Something is just a little off. These are some super labor-intensive innings he's getting through…There wasn't that implosion, that's the positive sign.”

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers showed tremendous effort and grit against the Baltimore Orioles but came up short. However, their determination and never-give-up attitude suggest that they have the potential to win games. While losing to the Orioles is frustrating, the Tigers' ability to compete in every game is a testament to their fighting spirit.