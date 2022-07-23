If you have been following along with the 2022 Detroit Tigers, you are well aware of the struggles they have had with injuries, especially when it comes to their pitching staff.

On Saturday, prior to the Tigers matchup against the Minnesota Twins, A.J. Hinch spoke to reporters and he revealed that both RHP Alex Faedo and RHP Kyle Funkhouser have been shut down for the remainder of the 2022 season

Faedo, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, will now need surgery on his hip, while Funhouser will need shoulder surgery.

“It’s trending towards that way,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I don’t know if there’s been an official decision yet, but I can’t see how he would avoid it.”

Detroit Tigers shut down two pitchers for remainder of 2022 season

Prior to his injury, Aled Faedo was 1-5 in 12 starts with a 5.53 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 25 walks in 53⅔ innings.

Funkhouser, who is 28, did not pitch for the Tigers at all during the 2022 season as he was injured in March, while the MLB lockout was still going on.

On the bright side, Matt Manning completed his first rehab start for the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday. During the game, he let in four runs on seven hits, while striking out four hitters and walking one in 4⅓ innings.

“He asked for the extra (inning), which is a good sign,” Hinch said. “I know he felt pretty good. He was a little rough getting into his outing, but his stuff was fine and he responded to that pretty well and missed a few bats.”

Today’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, which is in progress, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after they lost to the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of their doubleheader on Thursday.

