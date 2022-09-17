Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus thought that he and his teammates were going to march into Comerica Park and pick up an “easy” series win over the Detroit Tigers but the Tigers are not going to make that easy.

Andrus made that comment following the White Sox series in Cleveland against the Guardians.

But the Detroit Tigers heard Andrus’ comments and on Friday, they defeated the White Sox by a score of 3-2.

Detroit Tigers shut up Elvis Andrus following ignorant comment

Following the game, manager AJ Hinch said the Tigers should be “jealous” that the White Sox are still playing for a playoff spot.

“We should be jealous that they’re playing for something,” manager AJ Hinch said. “Our guys should feel the urgency that goes with playing meaningful September baseball. It’s a great competition regardless of what’s at stake for one team or another.

“But as a general concept, we should be jealous.”

Tigers reliever Alex Lange said the Tigers are not about to lay down for anyone.

“For anybody to come in here thinking we’re going to lay down, it’s not what this team is about,” said Lange, who was fired up after punching out Josh Harrison, Andus and Yoan Moncada in the top of the 10th.

“We’ve had our struggles this year,” Lange said. “We’ve taken our lumps. But we’re getting stronger, we’re battling and we’re continuing to work. We’ve got a lot to prove. But we’re going to finish strong and ride the momentum into next year.”

Tigers starter Matt Manning echoed what Lange said.

“They thought they were going to come in here and get some easy wins,” Manning said. “We didn’t like that. We’re definitely going to fight back.”

Though the Detroit Tigers could still lose the series to the Chicago White Sox, they already have one win which means they shut up Elvis Andrus.