Detroit Tigers sign 6 international prospects

On Saturday, Major League Baseball teams were officially allowed to begin signing international players and according to reports, the Detroit Tigers signed six of them.
From The Detroit News:
According to ESPN’s Jesse Sanchez, the Tigers gave signing bonuses to Javier Osorio ($2.2 million) and Samuel Gil ($1.2 million).
The Tigers also signed Dominican Republic-born catcher Josue Breceno ($800,000), infielder Heison Sanchez ($800,000), outfielder Delvis Matos (signing bonus unknown) and switch-hitting infielder Reylin Perez (signing bonus unknown).
Note: This is a list of the players who are currently signed. There could be more to come.
