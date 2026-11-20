Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris isn’t finished adding pitching, and his latest move probably slipped under the radar of most fans. While bigger offseason acquisitions have dominated the headlines, Detroit has quietly signed another right-handed pitcher who could provide valuable organizational depth in 2027.

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According to the Tigers’ official transaction log, Detroit signed 28-year-old Anderson Pilar to a minor-league contract on Nov. 17. The former Atlanta Braves prospect has already been assigned to Triple-A Toledo, giving the organization another experienced arm to evaluate as it prepares for next season.

Feb 27, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Anderson Pilar pitches against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Is New Detroit Tigers Pitcher Anderson Pilar?

Pilar spent the 2026 season in the Braves organization, splitting his time between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. The right-hander appeared in 35 games, including three starts, finishing with a 5-4 record and a 3.76 ERA.

His strikeout numbers provide some reason for optimism. According to NBC Sports, Pilar recorded 69 strikeouts and 25 walks across 69 1/3 innings during the 2026 minor-league season.

Pilar also has an interesting professional background, having previously spent time in the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins organizations. The Braves selected him in the Rule 5 Draft ahead of the 2025 season, but he failed to make Atlanta’s Opening Day roster and was eventually returned to Miami.

He later rejoined the Braves organization before becoming available again this offseason. Now, the Tigers will get an opportunity to see whether he can develop into another useful bullpen option.

Scott Harris Continues Addressing Detroit’s Pitching Needs

The signing might not generate the excitement of a major free-agent acquisition, but it fits into a larger offseason strategy. Harris has made it clear that improving Detroit’s pitching depth, particularly in the bullpen, is among his priorities heading into 2027.

Earlier this month, the Tigers agreed to a deal with veteran reliever Emilio Pagán, providing the team with an experienced late-inning option. Detroit also exercised its $10 million club option on Drew Anderson and brought back Jacob Waguespack on a one-year Major League contract.

Those moves reflect the organization’s efforts to improve a pitching staff that struggled to consistently protect leads during the 2026 season. The Tigers finished with a disappointing 76-86 record, making bullpen improvement an obvious area of focus.

Harris has also been connected to additional relief pitching targets, including reported interest in All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias. While Pilar isn’t expected to make the same immediate impact as an established Major League reliever, adding inexpensive pitching depth gives Detroit more options throughout a long season.

Could Anderson Pilar Help the Tigers in 2027?

Pilar’s path to Detroit’s Major League bullpen remains uncertain, but his assignment to Toledo puts him one level away from the big leagues. His experience at the upper levels of the minors should give the Tigers a better opportunity to evaluate whether his stuff can translate against Major League hitters.

The important distinction is that Pilar signed a minor-league contract, meaning he has not been added to Detroit’s 40-man roster. He would need to earn a promotion and a corresponding roster move before making his Tigers debut.

For Harris, this is a relatively low-risk addition with the potential to provide useful depth if injuries or ineffective performances create opportunities during the season. The Tigers can evaluate Pilar without making a significant financial commitment or surrendering prospects in a trade.

Detroit’s offseason is far from complete, and much bigger decisions are still ahead for the organization. However, Harris continues adding pitching wherever he can find it, and Pilar represents another arm worth monitoring as the Tigers build toward 2027.

The signing won’t make national headlines, but Detroit’s bullpen needs more than just a couple of high-profile additions. Harris is working to give the Tigers options, and Pilar is the latest pitcher to get a chance.