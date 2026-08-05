Detroit Tigers Sign Veteran Left-Hander Austin Gomber

The Detroit Tigers have added another experienced arm to their pitching depth.

According to Emily Waldon, left-hander Austin Gomber has signed a one-year minor-league contract with Detroit and will report to Triple-A Toledo.

Gomber, 32, brings seven seasons of major-league experience after pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies. The former fourth-round pick has made 168 MLB appearances, including 124 starts, while posting a 35-47 record, 5.08 ERA and 539 strikeouts across 705⅔ innings.

Gomber Heads to Toledo

Gomber has spent the 2026 season at Triple-A after previously pitching in the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers organizations.

Waldon reported that he has recorded a 6.01 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 28 walks over 82⅓ innings, making 17 starts among his 22 appearances this season.

Detroit is not signing him based on those numbers alone. This is a low-risk depth move involving a veteran left-hander who has worked extensively as a major-league starter.

The Tigers can evaluate him in Toledo without immediately committing a spot on the major-league roster.

Another Internal Pitching Option

Detroit has already made it clear that it plans to lean heavily on internal pitching options following the trade deadline.

Gomber gives the organization another possible starter or long-relief option while the Tigers manage a rotation reshaped by the trades of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

His recent results have been uneven, but experienced starting depth is rarely a bad thing in August. One injury or doubleheader can change a pitching plan in a hurry.

Bottom Line

The Tigers have signed Austin Gomber to a one-year minor-league contract and assigned him to Toledo.

It is not a flashy addition, but it gives Detroit another veteran left-handed option with significant major-league experience.

For now, Gomber will try to earn his way back to the big leagues with the Mud Hens.