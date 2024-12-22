Detroit Tigers Sign Brendan White

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed right-handed pitcher Brendan White to a minor league deal, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. As part of the deal, White receives a non-roster invitation to big league Spring Training and will earn $765K when in the majors.

White's 2024 Season and Setbacks

White, who was non-tendered by the Tigers last month, pitched just 7 1/3 innings across four levels of the minors before being placed on the 60-day injured list in August. After a lost season, the Tigers opted to designate him for assignment and non-tender him, which made him a free agent. Despite the setback, White will return to Detroit on a non-roster pact and attempt to work his way back to the majors.