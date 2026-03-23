Detroit Tigers Sign Connor Seabold

The Detroit Tigers made a roster move on Monday, adding pitching depth while dealing with an early-season injury.

According to Evan Petzold, Detroit has signed right-handed reliever Connor Seabold to a one-year contract and added him to the 40-man roster.

To make room, the Tigers have placed Beau Brieske on the 60-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

A New Arm for the Bullpen

Seabold, 30, joins Detroit after recently being released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The right-hander brings a mix of starting and relief experience, though his MLB numbers have been inconsistent. Over his career, Seabold owns:

7.79 ERA

1.76 WHIP

96 strikeouts in 119 innings

He also spent time overseas and bounced between multiple organizations in 2025, showing flashes of effectiveness in limited action.

For Detroit, this move is about adding immediate depth and flexibility to a bullpen that is still taking shape.

Brieske’s Injury Opens the Door

The bigger development may be the status of Brieske.

Landing on the 60-day IL means he will be sidelined for a significant portion of the early season, creating an opening in the pitching staff.

Brieske had been expected to factor into Detroit’s plans, making this injury a setback as the team finalizes its roster.

What It Means

Seabold gives the Tigers a low-risk bullpen option

Brieske’s injury creates early-season uncertainty

Detroit continues to shuffle pitching depth ahead of Opening Day

With the season right around the corner, moves like this highlight how quickly plans can change, and how important depth will be for the Tigers in 2026.

Detroit adds an arm, but it comes at the cost of losing another, at least for now.