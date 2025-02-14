Home Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers Sign Former Astros Utility Player

Detroit Tigers Sign Former Astros Utility Player

W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers Sign Former Astros Utility Player

According to a report from Ari Alexander of KRPC 2, the Detroit Tigers are signing former Houston Astros utility player David Hensley to a minor league contract.

Who is David Hensley?

Hensley, who is 28, was originally selected by the Astros in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. In 46 MLB games with the Astros (between 2022 and 23), he batted .177 with two home runs and eight RBIs. In 2024, Hensley hit .212 with one home run and four RBIs in 52 at-bats with the Miami Marlins.

By the Numbers

26th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2018. Appeared in 46 MLB games between 2022-23, with a line of .177/.273/.274 in 128 plate appearances.Waived by the Astros in July 2023 after spending the first half of the season in Triple-A.Claimed by Miami off waivers, where he had 58 plate appearances, hitting .212/.293/.288.Over 1,100 plate appearances in Triple-A with a line of .257/.384/.413, fueled by a near-17% walk rate.

Bottom Line

We expect that David Hensley will participate in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, which means the odds are strongly stacked against him to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster. If you are wondering why the Tigers would sign Hensley, it is because of his patient approach as a hitter. In fact, he has drawn a walk in nearly 17% of his minor league at bats.

W.G. Brady
