Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.

Who are new Detroit Tigers minor leaguers Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez?

Rincones has spent his entire minor-league career with the San Francisco Giants, and he is now following new Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris to the Motor City. During the 2022 season, Rincones slashed .294/.377/.515 with 15 home runs in 77 total games between the Giants High-A and Double-A affiliates.

Rodriguez, who is 25, has spent the past six seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals minor-league system. During the 2022 season, he posted a .252/.387/.436 slash line at the Cardinals Double-A level.