Detroit Tigers Sign Former Astros Pitcher to Major League Contract

The Detroit Tigers have made a roster move, but he likely will not play until later in the summer.

According to a report from MLive, the Detroit Tigers have made a roster move by signing veteran right-hander José Urquidy to a major league contract, although he is unlikely to impact the team’s immediate spring roster battles. Urquidy, 29, is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June 2024 and is expected to return to pitching later in the summer.

The Details

The deal includes a $1 million salary for the 2025 season, a $4 million club option for 2026, and up to $3 million in performance bonuses. To accommodate Urquidy on the 40-man roster, the Tigers have placed right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 60-day injured list.

José Urquidy: By the Numbers

Urquidy brings solid career numbers to the Tigers:

Career WAR: 4.5

4.5 Wins (W): 27

27 Losses (L): 16

16 ERA: 3.98

3.98 Games (G): 79

79 Games Started (GS): 70

70 Saves (SV): 1

1 Innings Pitched (IP): 405.0

405.0 Strikeouts (SO): 326

326 WHIP: 1.143

Urquidy’s consistent performance and experience will be valuable once he’s fully recovered and ready to rejoin the rotation.