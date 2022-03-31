Detroit Tigers sign former MVP first baseman Quincy Nieporte

According to the MiLB Transactions report, the Detroit Tigers have signed 1B Quincy Nieporte to a minor league contract.

Most of you probably do not know that Nieporte was the 2021 Frontier League Most Valuable Player.

From BoomerBaseball.com:

Nieporte was a member of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2019 to 2021 and the Frontier League Championship team during the 2021 season. During the 2021 season, Nieporte batted .331 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs in 69 games for the Boomers before joining the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League for the remainder of their season.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Quincy. His numbers over the last couple of seasons speak for themself. He has continued to work everyday to make himself better. He is very deserving of this opportunity and I’m excited to see him continue his career at the next level,” said Manager Jamie Bennett.