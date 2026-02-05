Detroit Tigers Sign Framber Valdez to Record-Setting Deal

The Detroit Tigers just made one of the loudest statements of the MLB offseason.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tigers have reached an agreement with star left-hander Framber Valdez on a three-year, $115 million contract, instantly reshaping the franchise’s short-term and long-term outlook.

The deal carries historic weight. Valdez’s contract sets a new record for highest average annual value ever for a left-handed pitcher, while also becoming the largest AAV ever for a Latin American pitcher.

In short: Detroit didn’t just add an ace — they made a statement.

Why This Is a Franchise-Altering Move

Valdez, 32, arrives in Detroit as one of the most reliable frontline starters in baseball. The two-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion has built a reputation as a durable, high-inning workhorse who thrives in big moments.

In 2025, Valdez made 31 starts, logging 192 innings with 187 strikeouts and a 3.66 ERA, continuing a career defined by consistency rather than volatility. His ability to generate ground balls, limit damage, and pitch deep into games immediately stabilizes the Tigers’ rotation.

Detroit has been searching for that exact presence.

How Framber Valdez Fits the Tigers’ Vision

This signing signals that the Tigers are no longer content with incremental progress. They want to win — now.

Valdez slots in as a clear top-of-the-rotation arm and provides leadership for a pitching staff that has leaned heavily on internal development. His postseason experience and calm presence offer something Detroit hasn’t had in years: a proven ace with championship pedigree.

The three-year structure also limits long-term risk while maximizing impact during a competitive window that the Tigers clearly believe is opening.

A Major Win for Detroit’s Front Office

Beyond the on-field implications, this deal reinforces a larger narrative: Detroit is willing to spend to compete.

Landing Valdez required not just money, but conviction — especially in a market where elite pitching is both scarce and expensive. By securing him at a premium AAV without committing to a lengthy contract, the Tigers balanced ambition with discipline.

That’s not an easy needle to thread.

What Comes Next

With Framber Valdez now in the fold, the Tigers’ offseason momentum feels very real. This move raises expectations internally and externally, and it places Detroit firmly back on the radar as a team serious about contention.

One thing is clear: the Tigers didn’t wait for the future to arrive.

They went out and bought it.