Detroit Tigers sign free agent SP Michael Pineda

They may not have gotten their first choice but on Friday, the Detroit Tigers agreed to a contract with starting pitcher, Michael Pineda.

According to a report from Evan Petzold, Pineda has a one-year contract with the Tigers, pending his physical. Jon Heyman is reporting that the deal is for $5.5 million, plus $2.5 million incentives.

In 2021, Pineda, who is 33, was 9-8 with a 3.62 ERA with the Minnesota Twins.

Pineda will likely take over the fifth spot in the Tigers’ starting rotation, though nothing has been confirmed by manager A.J. Hinch.

Nation, do you like this signing? As you can see below, this is exactly what I asked for last week.

Source: Right-hander Michael Pineda has a one-year contract with the #Tigers, pending physical. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 19, 2022

Pineda agrees to Tigers deal. $5.5M plus $2.5M incentives @EvanPetzold 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

We are going to have baseball in 2022 as Major League Baseball and the MLBPA finally got their crap together and came to an agreement on a new CBA.

Though many believe that the Detroit Tigers are a team to watch this year in terms of a sleeper who could make a run at a playoff spot, I believe they could still use one more starting pitcher.

Now, my hope was that the Tigers would go out and sign Carlos Rodon to a 1-2 year “prove-it” type deal but that is not happening as Rodon has agreed to a 2-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

With Rodon no longer being an option, my belief is that the Tigers should go out and sign free-agent starting pitcher, Michael Pineda to bolster their rotation.

Pineda, who is 33, went 9-8 with a 3.62 ERA in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. During that time, he stuck out 88 batters, while walking 21 in 109.1 innings of work. In his career, Pineda has struck out 940 batters and walked 213 in 962 innings pitched.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Pineda is not a top of the rotation type pitcher but he is a veteran who could come in and be a reliable back of the rotation starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Nation, would you like to see the Tigers sign Pineda for the 2022 season?