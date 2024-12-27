Detroit Tigers Sign Former New York Yankees All-Star

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Detroit Tigers have made a significant move to bolster their infield by agreeing to terms with former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. The 28-year-old veteran, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees, has signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Tigers.

Torres' Impact and Career Journey

Gleyber Torres entered the MLB as one of the most highly regarded prospects, with expectations of becoming a superstar. In 2019, he had a breakout season, hitting 38 home runs in just 144 games. However, since then, Torres has settled into a reliable role at second base, moving away from the shortstop position where he initially showed promise. Despite not being the star shortstop many anticipated, he has become a consistent contributor in the Yankees' lineup, providing power and stability.

What This Means for the Tigers’ Infield

Torres' arrival adds both experience and depth to a Detroit infield that has been uncertain in recent seasons. Colt Keith, who impressed during his rookie season in 2024, is expected to be one of the few locked-in starters for the Tigers' infield. However, due to shoulder concerns, the team is reportedly cautious about using Keith at third base, which opens up the potential for Torres to take over at second.

What’s Next for Colt Keith and the Tigers?

Torres' signing raises questions about the Tigers' infield alignment for 2025. If Torres plays second base, it is likely that Keith will shift to first base, a position he has yet to play professionally but could be worked into during Spring Training. This move adds an element of intrigue for the Tigers as they prepare for the season, with potential positional shifts and roster adjustments taking place.

Looking Ahead

As the Tigers aim to rebuild their roster for the 2025 season, Gleyber Torres’ veteran presence in the infield will be invaluable. His experience and leadership should help solidify the Tigers' middle infield, while Colt Keith's development at first base and other potential positional moves will be a key story in the coming months. The Tigers' decision to bring in Torres signals their intent to improve and become more competitive in the coming season.