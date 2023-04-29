Merch
Detroit Tigers sign INF Luis Santana

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Evan Woodberry, the Detroit Tigers have added an infielder to their organization. Woodberry tweeted just moments ago that the Tigers have signed INF Luis Santana to a minor-league contract. Santana, who is listed at 5-foot-6, is the same height as Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.

Santana, who is 23, may only be listed at 5-foot-6, 196 pounds, but he has some pop in his bat as he hit 11 home runs for Class A (advanced) Asheville. He started off his career with the DSL Mets in the Dominican Summer League when he was just 16 years old. In seven seasons of professional baseball, Santana is hitting .292 with 27 home runs and 206 RBIs. According to Woodberry, Santana has been assigned to Double-A Erie.

