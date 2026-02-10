Detroit Tigers Sign Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers have officially brought a familiar face back home.

On Tuesday, the organization announced it has signed three-time American League Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season, marking a full-circle reunion for one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

“Welcome home, JV!” the Tigers posted on social media following the announcement.

Verlander will receive $13M, $11M deferred, with payments starting in 2030, according to Jon Heyman.

The Tigers have signed three-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star RHP Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.



Welcome home, JV! pic.twitter.com/R1T1378gwn — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 10, 2026

A Legendary Return to Detroit

Verlander, now 42, was originally drafted by the Tigers second overall in the 2004 MLB Draft and made his major-league debut in 2005. Over parts of 13 seasons in Detroit, he became the face of the franchise’s golden era, helping lead the Tigers to multiple postseason runs and two World Series appearances.

Across his career, Verlander has built a résumé that places him among the all-time greats:

266 career wins

3,553 strikeouts

3.32 career ERA

81.7 career WAR

3x Cy Young Award

MVP, Rookie of the Year, Triple Crown

2x World Series champion

Even in 2025, Verlander proved he still has something left in the tank. In 29 starts, he logged 152 innings, struck out 137 batters, and posted a 3.85 ERA, showing he can still handle a regular rotation role.

What Verlander Brings in 2026

While Verlander may no longer be the overpowering ace he once was, his value to Detroit extends far beyond the stat sheet.

The Tigers add:

A veteran innings-eater

A mentor for young arms

A clubhouse leader with championship experience

For a young Tigers rotation still learning how to win consistently, Verlander’s presence could be invaluable both on and off the field.

A Storybook Chapter

Verlander’s return feels less about chasing accolades and more about legacy. Detroit is where his Hall of Fame case was built, and now he’ll get the chance to finish his career wearing the uniform that made him a superstar.

If this truly is the final chapter, it’s hard to script a better ending.