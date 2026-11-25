The Detroit Tigers are making another significant offseason move, and this time, they are adding one of Major League Baseball’s most dependable starting pitchers. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Tigers have reached an agreement with veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending a physical.

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After losing Tarik Skubal this offseason, the Tigers had a significant hole to address in their starting rotation. While Gausman isn’t going to single-handedly replace a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber, Detroit is adding an experienced arm with a proven ability to eat innings.

Detroit Tigers Land Kevin Gausman

Passan broke the news Wednesday evening, highlighting Gausman’s remarkable durability over the past several seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched the second-most innings of any MLB pitcher since 2021.

“Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported on X. “Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021.”

A two-time All-Star, Gausman brings considerable experience to Detroit’s rotation. His career statistics reflect a pitcher who has established himself as a reliable major league starter.

Scott Harris Continues to Address Detroit’s Rotation

The reported agreement with Gausman comes shortly after the Tigers committed to Troy Melton with a long-term contract. Detroit is now pairing a promising young pitcher with an established veteran capable of handling a significant workload.

The beauty of this deal is that the Tigers are making a substantial financial investment without committing to multiple seasons with a 35-year-old pitcher. Assuming Gausman passes his physical, Scott Harris will have added a proven veteran without sacrificing Detroit’s long-term payroll flexibility.

The Tigers still have work to do this offseason, but adding Gausman is a significant step toward rebuilding their starting rotation. For $25 million and only a one-year commitment, there is plenty to like about this move.