According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract for the 2020 season with LHP Hector Santiago.

The Tigers have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract for the 2020 season with LHP Héctor Santiago, who will also receive an invite to Major League Spring Training. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) January 22, 2020

