Detroit Tigers Sign Former Rookie of the Year Candidate as Opening Day Approaches

The Detroit Tigers have signed a free agent outfielder to bolster their Opening Day roster.

The Detroit Tigers have made a smart move to bolster their outfield depth by bringing in veteran outfielder Manuel Margot on a big-league deal, pending a physical. This move couldn’t come at a better time, as the Tigers are currently down three outfielders.

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe

Stability in the Outfield

Margot brings a reliable right-handed bat to Detroit’s lineup, known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching and provide stability in center field. Until recently, he’s been considered an above-average defender at that position. His experience and skill set should make him a strong platoon option as the Tigers navigate injuries early in the season.

Manuel Margot: By the Numbers

  • Career WAR: 11.5
  • At-bats: 2,927
  • Hits: 742
  • Home runs: 56
  • Batting average: .254
  • Runs scored: 352
  • RBIs: 314
  • Stolen bases: 96
  • On-base percentage: .307
  • Slugging percentage: .380
  • OPS: .686

Bottom line:

This signing adds a steady, versatile presence to the Tigers’ outfield — exactly what they need as they push toward Opening Day.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
A.J. Hinch Javier Baez Detroit Tigers Player Development Michael Lorenzen No-hitter AJ Hinch Zack Short Spencer Torkelson Spencer Turnbull Joey Wentz A.J. Hinch sells Birmingham condo A.J. Hinch Does Not Mince Words
Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reveals Starting Rotation to Begin 2025 Season