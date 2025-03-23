Detroit Tigers Sign Former Rookie of the Year Candidate as Opening Day Approaches

The Detroit Tigers have made a smart move to bolster their outfield depth by bringing in veteran outfielder Manuel Margot on a big-league deal, pending a physical. This move couldn’t come at a better time, as the Tigers are currently down three outfielders.
Stability in the Outfield
Margot brings a reliable right-handed bat to Detroit’s lineup, known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching and provide stability in center field. Until recently, he’s been considered an above-average defender at that position. His experience and skill set should make him a strong platoon option as the Tigers navigate injuries early in the season.
Manuel Margot: By the Numbers
- Career WAR: 11.5
- At-bats: 2,927
- Hits: 742
- Home runs: 56
- Batting average: .254
- Runs scored: 352
- RBIs: 314
- Stolen bases: 96
- On-base percentage: .307
- Slugging percentage: .380
- OPS: .686
Bottom line:
This signing adds a steady, versatile presence to the Tigers’ outfield — exactly what they need as they push toward Opening Day.