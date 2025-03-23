Detroit Tigers Sign Former Rookie of the Year Candidate as Opening Day Approaches

The Detroit Tigers have made a smart move to bolster their outfield depth by bringing in veteran outfielder Manuel Margot on a big-league deal, pending a physical. This move couldn’t come at a better time, as the Tigers are currently down three outfielders.

Stability in the Outfield

Margot brings a reliable right-handed bat to Detroit’s lineup, known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching and provide stability in center field. Until recently, he’s been considered an above-average defender at that position. His experience and skill set should make him a strong platoon option as the Tigers navigate injuries early in the season.

Manuel Margot: By the Numbers

Career WAR: 11.5

At-bats: 2,927

Hits: 742

Home runs: 56

Batting average: .254

Runs scored: 352

RBIs: 314

Stolen bases: 96

On-base percentage: .307

Slugging percentage: .380

OPS: .686

Bottom line:

This signing adds a steady, versatile presence to the Tigers’ outfield — exactly what they need as they push toward Opening Day.