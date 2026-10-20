The Detroit Tigers have reportedly made another offseason addition, but their newest pitcher won’t be helping the team anytime soon. Detroit has agreed to a two-year minor-league contract with left-handed reliever Nick Raquet, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

According to the original October 17 report, the 30-year-old pitcher has agreed to join the Tigers despite facing a lengthy rehabilitation process. Raquet is expected to miss the entire 2027 season, meaning Detroit is essentially investing in a potential bullpen option for 2028.

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Nick Raquet (70) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Is New Detroit Tigers Pitcher Nick Raquet?

Raquet was selected by the Washington Nationals in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft. His journey to the majors has been anything but ordinary, including a three-season retirement from baseball before returning to the sport in 2023.

After making his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025, Raquet spent the 2026 season in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He appeared in four major-league games but spent most of the year at Triple-A Norfolk.

During 33 Triple-A appearances, Raquet recorded a 3.73 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 13 walks in 41 innings. As additional reporting on the agreement detailed, the left-hander was placed on the injured list in late August before undergoing elbow surgery.

Why Would Detroit Sign an Injured Pitcher?

The two-year deal is an intriguing long-term gamble for president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Rather than signing Raquet to address the Tigers’ immediate bullpen needs, Detroit is taking a relatively low-risk approach to acquiring pitching depth for a future season.

As we recently examined, the Tigers have considerable work to do after their bullpen struggled throughout 2026. However, Raquet’s recovery timeline means he won’t provide an immediate solution.

The signing also fits Detroit’s willingness to pursue affordable pitching depth, an approach that included last season’s acquisition of Jacob Waguespack. Raquet represents another potential option, although his ability to contribute at the major-league level will depend on a successful rehabilitation.

For now, the Tigers are making a move with 2028 in mind rather than 2027. If Raquet returns healthy and regains his previous form, the unusual two-year agreement could eventually give Detroit another left-handed bullpen option.