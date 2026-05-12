Detroit Tigers Sign Nick Sandlin

The Detroit Tigers are continuing to search for bullpen help amid a wave of pitching injuries and instability, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran reliever Nick Sandlin.

, Sandlin will report to Triple-A Toledo after electing free agency following his recent departure from the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old right-hander brings plenty of major league experience to the organization. Across six MLB seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, and Angels, Sandlin owns a 3.51 ERA in 236 appearances.

Sandlin broke into the majors with Cleveland in 2021 and quickly developed a reputation as a reliable bullpen arm. During his four seasons with the Guardians, he posted a solid 3.27 ERA while striking out 223 batters in 195.1 innings.

His best recent season came in 2025 with Toronto, where he recorded a 2.20 ERA over 19 appearances.

Things have gone sideways in 2026, however. Sandlin struggled badly with the Angels, allowing 11 earned runs in just 8.2 innings while posting an 11.42 ERA before being designated for assignment.

Still, the Tigers clearly see value in taking a low-risk chance on a pitcher who has shown the ability to succeed at the major league level.

Detroit’s pitching depth has been tested in a major way over the past few weeks. Tarik Skubal underwent elbow surgery, Justin Verlander remains sidelined, Casey Mize is injured, and Framber Valdez recently served a suspension. As a result, the Tigers have been forced to constantly shuffle both the rotation and bullpen.

Adding Sandlin gives Detroit another experienced arm with MLB success on his résumé, even if the deal does not guarantee him a spot on the big league roster.

For now, Sandlin will head to Toledo and attempt to pitch his way back into the majors. Given the Tigers’ current pitching situation, there may be an opportunity sooner rather than later.