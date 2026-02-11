fb
Detroit Tigers Sign OF Austin Slater

The Detroit Tigers added experienced outfield depth on Tuesday, agreeing to a minor-league contract with veteran Austin Slater for the 2026 season.

Slater, 33, received a non-roster invitation to spring training and will earn $2 million if he makes the major-league roster, with the chance to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives.

A Veteran Looking for a Bounce-Back Opportunity

Slater spent the 2025 season bouncing between multiple organizations, appearing in 65 games and logging 148 at-bats at the MLB level. He finished the year with:

  • .216 batting average
  • 5 home runs
  • 13 RBIs
  • .270 OBP
  • .372 slugging percentage
  • .642 OPS
  • 78 OPS+
  • -0.1 WAR

While the raw numbers weren’t eye-catching, Slater continued to show flashes of the skill set that made him a valuable role player earlier in his career—particularly his ability to handle multiple positions and contribute in matchup-based situations.

Why the Tigers Are Taking a Look

For Detroit, this signing is about depth and optionality, not a guaranteed roster spot.

Slater brings:

  • Experience at all three outfield positions
  • Past success in platoon roles
  • Comfort as a pinch hitter
  • Nearly a decade of MLB experience

The Tigers have emphasized internal competition throughout camp, and Slater fits the profile of a veteran who can push younger players while providing insurance if injuries strike.

A Low-Risk Bet with Upside

Despite a down 2025, Slater owns a career OPS+ of 100, signaling league-average offensive production over a large sample size. Earlier in his career, particularly with San Francisco, he showed an ability to get on base and punish left-handed pitching when used correctly.

If Slater regains even part of that form, Detroit could uncover a useful bench piece at minimal cost.

The Bottom Line

This is a low-risk, no-pressure move for the Tigers.

Austin Slater will enter spring training needing to earn everything—but with his versatility, experience, and history of contributing in defined roles, he’ll have a legitimate shot to stick if he performs.

