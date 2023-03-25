The Detroit Tigers have signed left-handed reliever José Álvarez to a minor-league contract. The 10-year MLB veteran underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2022 and won't pitch for the Tigers during the 2023 season. Instead, the organization will oversee Álvarez's lengthy rehabilitation process at the spring training facility. Álvarez has a 3.47 ERA with 137 walks and 360 strikeouts in 447 games as a big-league pitcher. He has played for the Tigers (2013), Los Angeles Angels (2014-18), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-20), and San Francisco Giants (2021-22).

Big Picture: Detroit Tigers sign P Jose Alvarez

The signing of Álvarez provides the Tigers with a veteran left-handed reliever to add depth to their bullpen in future seasons. While Álvarez won't pitch for the Tigers in the 2023 season, his experience and track record as a big-league pitcher make him a valuable asset for the organization. Additionally, the Tigers will be able to oversee Álvarez's rehabilitation process and potentially bring him back to full health for the 2024 season.

José Álvarez By the Numbers

He has 137 walks and 360 strikeouts across in 447 appearances

Álvarez posted a 5.82 ERA with 16 walks and 31 strikeouts in 38⅔ innings for the Tigers in 2013, his first year in the majors

In the 2021 season, Álvarez registered a 2.37 ERA in 64⅔ innings with the San Francisco Giants

These stats highlight Álvarez's experience and track record as a big-league pitcher. While his 2013 season with the Tigers wasn't his best, his performance in the 2021 season with the Giants demonstrates his ability to be an effective reliever. The Tigers will be able to oversee his rehabilitation process and potentially add him to their bullpen in future seasons.