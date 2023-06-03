Prior to Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers signed a pair of players to minor league deals. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Luis Acosta and SS Bryan Encarnacion to minor-league contracts. Both Acosta and Encarnacion have been assigned to the DSL Tigers.

Detroit Tigers " class="wp-image-410904" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-03-at-1.59.10-PM.png 984w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-03-at-1.59.10-PM-150x56.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-03-at-1.59.10-PM-300x112.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-03-at-1.59.10-PM-696x260.png 696w" sizes="(max-width: 984px) 100vw, 984px" title="Detroit Tigers sign P Luis Acosta and SS Bryan Encarnacion Tigers News Reports">

Detroit Tigers sign P Luis Acosta and SS Bryan Encarnacion

Luis Acosta Stats

During the 2022 season, Acosta, who is 22, went 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 14 minor-league appearances for the Padres in Dominican Summer League. In 30.1 innings of work, he had 31 strikeouts and 20 walks.

- Advertisement -

Bryan Encarnacion Stats

Encarnacion, who is still just 20 years old, last played in 2021 for the Cardinals in the Dominican Summer League. In 28 games, he batted .141 with no home runs and seven RBIs.