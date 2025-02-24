Detroit Tigers sign P Thomas Szapucki

According to a reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed Thomas Szapucki to a minor-league deal, adding depth to their pitching staff. Szapucki is another player linked to Tigers president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, during their time together with the San Francisco Giants organization.

Who is Thomas Szapucki?

Age : 28

: 28 Previous MLB Experience : Brief stints in 2021-2022

: Brief stints in 2021-2022 Injury History : Multiple major setbacks

: Multiple major setbacks Spring Training: Not part of big-league camp

Szapucki will report to a minor-league club to continue his development.

By the Numbers (Career)

WAR : 0.0

: 0.0 Record (W-L) : 0-1

: 0-1 ERA : 8.68

: 8.68 Games Played : 12

: 12 Games Started : 1

: 1 Saves : 0

: 0 Innings Pitched : 18.2

: 18.2 Strikeouts : 22

: 22 WHIP: 1.929

Szapucki’s 22 strikeouts in 18.2 innings show promise if he stays healthy. The Tigers are betting on his upside.