Monday, February 24, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers sign P Thomas Szapucki
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers sign P Thomas Szapucki

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to a reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed Thomas Szapucki to a minor-league deal, adding depth to their pitching staff. Szapucki is another player linked to Tigers president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, during their time together with the San Francisco Giants organization.

Who is Thomas Szapucki?

  • Age: 28
  • Previous MLB Experience: Brief stints in 2021-2022
  • Injury History: Multiple major setbacks
  • Spring Training: Not part of big-league camp

Szapucki will report to a minor-league club to continue his development.

By the Numbers (Career)

  • WAR: 0.0
  • Record (W-L): 0-1
  • ERA: 8.68
  • Games Played: 12
  • Games Started: 1
  • Saves: 0
  • Innings Pitched: 18.2
  • Strikeouts: 22
  • WHIP: 1.929

Szapucki’s 22 strikeouts in 18.2 innings show promise if he stays healthy. The Tigers are betting on his upside.

Previous article
5 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Could Draft if They Trade Hendon Hooker
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design