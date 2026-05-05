Detroit Tigers Sign Former All-Star Paul DeJong

The Detroit Tigers are making a low-risk move to add infield depth, bringing in a familiar name with big-league experience.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Tigers have signed former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong to a minor league deal. The move gives Detroit another option as it looks to navigate a long season and maintain roster flexibility.

Tigers Add Veteran Depth With Paul DeJong Signing

The Detroit Tigers signing Paul DeJong may not grab headlines as a blockbuster move, but it adds a proven veteran to the organization.

DeJong, 32, has spent parts of nine seasons in the major leagues, primarily with the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned All-Star honors in 2019 and has built a reputation as a power-capable infielder who can play multiple positions, including shortstop, third base, and second base.

For a Tigers team dealing with injuries and inconsistency across the roster, adding a player with that level of experience could prove valuable.

A Look at DeJong’s Career

DeJong’s career has been defined by flashes of power and versatility.

He has totaled 146 home runs and 423 RBIs across more than 3,100 at-bats, showing the ability to impact games offensively when he is locked in. While his batting average has dipped over the years, his power remains his calling card.

His best season came in 2019, when he hit 30 home runs and earned his lone All-Star selection. Since then, he has bounced around multiple teams, including stints with Toronto, San Francisco, Kansas City, and most recently Washington.

What This Means for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers signing Paul DeJong gives the organization another depth option as it continues to evaluate its roster.

Because this is a minor league deal, there is no immediate pressure. DeJong will likely report to Triple-A Toledo, where he can work his way back into form and potentially earn a call-up if the Tigers need help at the major league level.

For Detroit, this is the type of move that can quietly pay off.

If DeJong finds his swing, he could provide pop and versatility. If not, the Tigers have taken on minimal risk.