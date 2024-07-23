Detroit Tigers Sign Potential Future Star Bryce Rainer

Detroit Tigers Sign First-Round Pick Bryce Rainer

The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement with Bryce Rainer, their first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, on a $5.8 million bonus, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. This deal is slightly above the $5.71 million slot value for the 11th overall pick.

The @tigers have signed 1st-rd pick Bryce Rainer. @hwbaseball standout and @TexasBaseball recruit gets $5.8 million (pick 11 value = $5.71 million). Perhaps best pure HS bat in class, LHH who will stick at SS, gets inevitiable Corey Seager comps. — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 22, 2024

Bryce Rainer’s Potential and Rankings

Bryce Rainer, a 6-foot-3 shortstop from Southern California, was committed to the University of Texas before being drafted. Noted for his potential plus power and strong arm, Rainer is seen by evaluators as a prospect with significant upside. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel ranked him as the best high school player and the sixth top draft prospect overall. Additional rankings placed him ninth or tenth among top prospects, according to FanGraphs, Baseball America, and The Athletic’s Keith Law.

Concerns and Prospects in the Tigers’ Farm System

Despite some concerns regarding his bat speed and ability to handle plus velocity, Bryce Rainer’s potential remains high. His ability to play on the left side of the infield and his power-hitting capabilities could make him a valuable asset for the Tigers.

Detroit currently has five prospects in Baseball America’s most recent Top 100 update, including Jackson Jobe, Max Clark, and Kevin McGonigle. While Rainer may not immediately join the upper echelon of this list, he adds another high-upside talent to the Tigers’ farm system.