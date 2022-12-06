Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee

It is an important offseason for the Tigers

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.

Who is new Detroit Tigers SP Brenan Hanifee?

According to a report from MiLB-Transactions, the Tigers have signed Hanifee to a minor league contract.

Hanifee, who is 24, was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

In four minor league seasons, Hanifee is 26-21 with a 3.57 ERA in 72 games (70 starts). He has struck out 247 batters in 373.1 innings of work.