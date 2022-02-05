Detroit Tigers sign RHP Carlos Sanabria and C Chris Rabago

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have signed RHP Carlos Sanabria and catcher Chris Rabago to minor-league contracts.
As noted by Petzold, Sanabria, who is 25, pitched for the Houston Astros from 2014-20 and made his MLB debut in 2020. He tossed in the minors for the Royals last season.
— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) February 5, 2022
