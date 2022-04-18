Detroit Tigers sign RHP Derek Law

According to a report from Baseball America, the Detroit Tigers have signed RHP Derek Law to a Minor League deal.

Law has already been assigned to Triple-A Toledo and he made his first appearance over the weekend.

From MLB Trade Rumors:

Overall, Law owns a 4.22 ERA in 181 1/3 MLB innings. He has a 22.3% strikeout rate and 11% swinging strike rate that are in the realm of league average, while his 9.9% walk percentage is a bit elevated. He’s coming off a nice showing with the Twins’ top affiliate in St. Paul — a 2.54 ERA in 28 1/3 innings over 18 appearances — and will add some bullpen depth to the upper levels of the Detroit system.

