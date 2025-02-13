Home Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers Sign RHP John Brebbia

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have signed RHP John Brebbia to a one-year contract for the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026. In a corresponding move, RHP Alex Lange was placed on the 60-day IL to open up a 40-man roster spot.

Contract Details

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic is reporting that Brebbia gets a base salary of $2.25 million in 2025. The club option for 2026 is worth $4 million.

John Brebbia's Road to Detroit

Brebbia, who is 34, was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He has spent seven seasons in Major League Baseball (3 with the Cardinals, 3 with the Giants, and a partial season with the White Sox and Braves).

During the 2024 season, Brebbia was 0-6 with a 5.86 ERA in 59 games with the White Sox and Braves. During those games, he had 67 strikeouts and 19 walks in 55.1 innings of work. He posted a 2.70 ERA with the Braves in September.

