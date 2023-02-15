Detroit Tigers sign RHP Matt Wisler and LHP Jace Fry

Spring Training is now underway for the Detroit Tigers, and the team is making moves to bolster its roster. On Wednesday, the Tigers agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Jace Fry and right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler on Minor League contracts, including invites to Major League Spring Training. The signings of Fry and Wisler come as no surprise to fans of the Tigers. With a revamped front office and manager A.J. Hinch, the team has made it clear that they are committed to constructing a solid organization, including down on the farm.

Why it Matters for Tigers

The addition of Fry and Wisler is part of Detroit's plan to add depth to its organization. Fry, 29, spent 2017-2021 with the Chicago White Sox and has a career ERA of 5.04 with 168 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Wisler, who is 30 years old, is coming off a strong season with the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 2.25 ERA with 14 walks and 35 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Having both Fry and Wisler on the team gives the Tigers more options for their pitching rotation, as well as added insurance in case of injuries or unexpected developments. The minor league contracts for both players provide the Tigers with low-risk, high-reward opportunities as they head into the 2023 season.

Matt Wisler's Impressive Stats

Wisler's stats from last season are particularly impressive. Posting a 2.25 ERA in 44 innings pitched is no small feat, and his 35 strikeouts to just 14 walks show excellent control on the mound. The fact that his minor-league deal with the Tigers is worth $1.5 million if he makes the big-league roster, shows that the Tigers believe he can be a valuable asset to the team. Wisler can also earn up to $750,000 in incentives, which provides added motivation for him to perform well in Spring Training and beyond.

Overall, the signings of Jace Fry and Matt Wisler are positive developments for the Tigers as they continue to build their roster for the 2023 season. With a combination of experienced veterans and up-and-coming young players, the Tigers are poised to make some noise in the American League this year.