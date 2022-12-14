Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Michael Lorenzen

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Tigers signed Matthew Boyd earlier today
  • The Tigers have signed another starting pitcher

It may be getting cold outside but that does not mean Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is not working hard to build a solid roster for the 2023 season. Earlier today, the Tigers officially announced they have signed LHP Matthew Boyd to a 1-year contract, and just moments ago, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Tigers have also signed RHP Michael Lorenzen to a contract.

What contract did the Detroit Tigers give RHP Michael Lorenzen?

Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have signed Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

Lorenzen, who can make an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses, plans to be a starting pitcher. He pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, logging a 4.24 ERA with 44 walks and 85 strikeouts over 97⅔ innings in 18 starts.

