It may be getting cold outside but that does not mean Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is not working hard to build a solid roster for the 2023 season. Earlier today, the Tigers officially announced they have signed LHP Matthew Boyd to a 1-year contract, and just moments ago, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Tigers have also signed RHP Michael Lorenzen to a contract.

What contract did the Detroit Tigers give RHP Michael Lorenzen?

Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have signed Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

Lorenzen, who can make an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses, plans to be a starting pitcher. He pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season, logging a 4.24 ERA with 44 walks and 85 strikeouts over 97⅔ innings in 18 starts.