Detroit Tigers sign RHP Miguel Diaz to minor-league deal

Add another face to the Detroit Tigers organization.

The team has signed RHP Miguel Diaz to a minor league deal:

RHP Miguel Diaz signs Tigers deal. 800K if in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 13, 2022

Diaz played 25 games with the San Diego Padres in 2021, coming out of the bullpen and posting 46 strikeouts in 42 innings of work with a 3.64 ERA. A native of the Dominican Republic, Diaz originally signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He would later be traded to the Padres after having been selected by the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 draft.

The Tigers will begin their Spring Training schedule on March 18 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.