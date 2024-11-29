Detroit Tigers Sign Right-Handed Pitcher To Minor League Deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Ricky Vanasco to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker on MLB.com. Vanasco, 26, will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo for the time being but is expected to receive an invite to major league spring training.

Vanasco spent part of the 2024 season with the Tigers after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a cash deal in July. Following the conclusion of the season, the Tigers non-tendered Vanasco, sending him to free agency without exposing him to waivers. This maneuver allowed the team to bring him back on the minor league deal.

In 2024, Vanasco appeared in four major league games, splitting his time between the Dodgers and Tigers. His most consistent work came in Triple-A, where he pitched 40 1/3 innings and posted a solid 2.45 ERA. With the Tigers' commitment to providing Vanasco with an opportunity to continue his development, this minor league deal gives him a chance to compete for a spot in Detroit's bullpen during spring training.