Detroit Tigers sign RP Andrew Chafin to multi-year deal

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have an agreement with a relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen.

Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have an agreement with RP Andrew Chafin on a 2-year, $13 million deal.

Petzold adds that the the deal includes a player opt-out after year one.

From Detroit Free Press:

Chafin, who turns 32 in June, has pitched eight MLB seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-20), Chicago Cubs (2020-21) and Oakland Athletics (2021), boasting a career 3.30 ERA and 3.18 FIP.

