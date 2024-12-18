fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Detroit Tigers Sign Ryan Miller

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Miller to a minor league contract, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. As part of the deal, Miller will receive an invitation to the Tigers’ big league spring training camp and can earn a salary of $800K if he makes the major league roster in 2025.

Miller, who will turn 29 in March, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. After being selected to the roster in late August, the right-hander pitched 13 innings for the Halos, allowing six earned runs and striking out 11 batters while walking eight. However, Miller was designated for assignment by the Angels at the end of the season.

With the Tigers looking to bolster their pitching depth, Miller’s signing provides an opportunity for him to compete for a spot in the bullpen during spring training.

