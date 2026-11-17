The Detroit Tigers have brought back two familiar pitchers just two weeks after releasing them. In an interesting offseason development, Detroit has agreed to minor-league contracts with right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long and left-hander Bailey Horn.

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The moves were first highlighted Tuesday by Evan Woodbery of MLive, who reported that both pitchers were returning to the organization after being released earlier this month. The signings are also confirmed by the Tigers’ official MLB transaction log, which lists both agreements on Nov. 16.

For president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the moves allow Detroit to retain two pitchers with Major League experience without using valuable spots on the team’s 40-man roster.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Bring Back Sawyer Gipson-Long and Bailey Horn

Both pitchers were released on Nov. 2 as part of a larger roster shakeup that included several moves involving Detroit’s pitching staff. At the time, the Tigers needed to create additional room on their 40-man roster after making other offseason personnel decisions.

The Tigers previously cut ties with four players, including Gipson-Long and Horn, while preparing for the 2027 season. However, their departures ultimately proved temporary.

Gipson-Long, 28, has shown flashes of potential during his time in Detroit, but injuries have made it difficult for him to establish a consistent role. The right-hander missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery and has continued working to regain his previous form.

Horn, meanwhile, is recovering from Tommy John surgery after undergoing the procedure in July. The 28-year-old left-hander faces a lengthy rehabilitation process and could miss most or all of the 2027 season.

By bringing both pitchers back on minor-league contracts, Detroit maintains organizational depth while keeping its 40-man roster flexible.

Scott Harris Continues Reshaping Tigers Pitching Staff

The moves come as Harris continues making changes to Detroit’s pitching staff following a disappointing 2026 season. Earlier this month, the Tigers exercised Drew Anderson’s option and re-signed Jacob Waguespack while declining Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option.

Detroit has also been exploring additional pitching opportunities as the organization prepares for next season. While Gipson-Long and Horn aren’t guaranteed Major League roles, retaining both provides the Tigers with additional depth and potential future options.

These aren’t blockbuster signings, but they make sense for an organization looking to preserve pitching depth without sacrificing roster flexibility. And just two weeks after appearing to part ways with both players, the Tigers have decided they’re worth keeping around.