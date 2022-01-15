in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers sign SS prospect Javier Osorio

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed Venezuelan SS Javier Osorio to a $2.2 million deal.

From Detroit Free Press:

Osorio, who turns 17 in late March, signed for a $2.2 million bonus, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. The right-handed hitter ranks No. 13 on MLB Pipeline’s top 50 international prospects and No. 10 on Baseball America’s top 50 list.

At 6 feet, 172 pounds, Osorio has power potential because of his bat speed and is expected to stay at shortstop throughout his development. He lives in Caracas, Venezuela, but traveled to Cartagena, Colombia, to meet with the Tigers on Saturday and sign his contract.

