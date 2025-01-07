Detroit Tigers Sign Troy Watson

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly re-signed right-handed pitcher Troy Watson to a minor-league contract, according to the latest transactions wire. Watson, 27, was acquired by the Tigers from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations on August 1.

Tigers have re-signed RHP Troy Watson to a minor-league deal, per the transactions wire. The Tigers acquired him from the Blue Jays for cash on Aug. 1 and he pitched in 10 games down the stretch for the Mud Hens. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) January 7, 2025

A 15th-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Northern Colorado, Watson pitched in 10 games for the Mud Hens after the trade. Before joining the Tigers organization, Watson posted an 8.61 ERA with 30 walks and 48 strikeouts over 46 innings in 26 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

The Tigers' move to re-sign Watson signals their commitment to his development in their minor-league system as they continue to work on improving pitching depth.